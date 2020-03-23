A Time for Reflection, Prayers and Being Hopeful: Jamiat on Covid-19

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JuH) on Monday appealed people to make special prayers to deal with coronavirus and not fear but exercise caution.

"Coronavirus has engulfed the entire world and it looks absolutely helpless in front of it. I appeal all citizens of the country to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from this pestilence and must follow the instructions issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the central health ministry," JuH President Maulana Arshad Madani said in a statement.

"At this critical time, we should be reminded not to fall into fear and despondence, rather, be hopeful and optimistic for the infinite mercy of Almighty Allah. This is a time for re-establishing and strengthening our relationship with our creator Almighty, a time for self-assessment and reflection and prayers. This is also a time to show our kindness and generosity to our fellow human beings," he added. PTI GJS

