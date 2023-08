Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiance Shane Gregoire organised an engagement party which was attended by a number of celebrities. Alaya F, Suhana Khan, and many others graced the occasion.

Aaliyah and Shane looked stunning in their traditional attire. While Aaliyah wore a white coloured lehenga, Shane opted for a kurta pajama set. They both complemented each other with their outfit. Suhana Khan's elegant sari look was adored by everyone. She dazzled in her blue-hued sari. Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin also attended the event with her daughter Sappho and boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Agastya Nanda was also spotted at the engagement party. Alaya F and Aishwarya Thackeray were also seen at the grand party. Alaya's floral outfit makes her look elegant and attractive. Palak Tiwari became part of the party and her gorgeous look surely garnered the attention.

Meezaan Jafri, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter, Tanisha Santoshi, and many more were also among the guests.

Anurag Kashyap and his daughter were clicked together and the father-daughter looked amazing.

Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire, a few months ago. She informed her fans through her Instagram post. "soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCE! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH),” she wrote in her post.