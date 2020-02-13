AAP MP Slams Centre for Hike in Price of LPG Cylinder

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit chief and MP Bhagwant Mann on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for hiking the price of LPG cylinder and sought immediate roll-back of the decision.In a statement issued from the party headquarters here, Mann said that the steep hike, which came a day after the declaration of the Delhi assembly polls, was set to burn a big hole in poor man's pocket.He said: "The move was perhaps triggered by the decimation of the BJP in the Delhi elections, and the quirky move had brought forth the anti-people face of the Central government."The AAP MP said the steep hike in the LPG prices by Rs 144.5 per cylinder, being the sixth consecutive hike during the past sixth months and the steepest since January 2014, left the common people dazed. (ANI)

