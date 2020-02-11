Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results: AAP Office Decorated With Balloons and Ribbons Ahead of Final Results Announcement

Aam Aadmi Party Office. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 11: Ahead of the announcements of results of the Delhi assembly polls, Aam Aadmi party office was decorated with balloons and ribbons. Not only that, scores of party workers were also seen standing outside the party headquarters eagerly waiting for the final results.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security today at 8 am. According to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh, the counting of votes are taking place at 21 centres, which has a dedicated hall for every assembly constituency. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results Live Updates.

A tight security net has been put in place to ensure the counting of votes takes place in a peaceful manner. Over 670 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats at stake in the country's capital.As much as 62.59 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Delhi on February 8, when the elections were held in a single-phase in Delhi.

Most of the exit polls predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will retain the power, winning two-thirds seats while some have even predicted three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly.As early trends started trickling in Sanjay Singh, AAP MP on early trends: "Wait for the final result, we are going to register a massive win."

