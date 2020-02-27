AAP Suspends Membership of IB Officer Murder Accused Councilor Tahir Hussain

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday suspended councilor Tahir Hussain from the party's primary membership.This came after an FIR was registered against Hussain for allegedly murdering Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area here on Wednesday.The FIR was registered at Dayalpur Police Station based on the complaint of Sharma's father Ravinder Kumar.Along with Section 302 (punishment for murder), the FIR also mentions Section 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).Delhi Police have also sealed a factory belonging to Hussain in the North-East Delhi's Khajoori Khaas area.Earlier, family members of Sharma had alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building belonging to Hussain in Chand Bagh, had killed Sharma.Ankit's father Ravinder Kumar has stated that his son was attacked while he was returning from duty.At least 38 people including a police Head Constable and Sharma have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East Delhi. (ANI)

