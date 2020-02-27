Abhishek Singh Appointed India's Next Ambassador to Venezuela

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Diplomat Abhishek Singh has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Venezuela, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.Singh, a 2003-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is currently serving as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian embassy in Kabul, the MEA said in a statement.He is expected to take up the assignment "shortly", it added. (ANI)

