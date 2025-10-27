Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been full of praise for Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The series, produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, has been loved by fans for its sharp take on the film industry. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Review: Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Confidently Sails Through Its Unfiltered Meta Gags, Fun Performances and Quirky Celeb Cameos (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Congress MP recently took to his X account to reveal that he watched the show over the weekend while recovering from a cold, after his sister, Smita Tharoor, urged him to take a break and watch the Netflix series. Calling it "absolute OTT gold," Tharoor said it was one of the best things he had treated himself to in a long time. He wrote, "I've been battling a cold and cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer for part of the time and towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it's one of the best things I have ever treated myself to: absolute #OTT GOLD!"

Shashi Tharoor Reviews Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

I’ve been battling a cold & cough and cancelled engagements for two days. My staff and my sister, @smitatharoor, persuaded me to turn my eyes away from the computer part of the time towards a @NetflixIndia series, and it’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to:… pic.twitter.com/xRUHv8ERTB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 26, 2025

"Just finished watching Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you're irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed. A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit -- and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes," he added.

Calling Aryan's debut "a masterpiece," Tharoor described the show as "often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching." He concluded, "The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan, you've delivered a masterpiece: The Ba***ds of Bollywood is brilliant!" Rajat Bedi Reveals How Aryan Khan Chose Him for ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Inspired by His Role in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’; Says, ‘When You Ask Something From the Universe, It Fulfills It’.

The series features an ensemble cast, including stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Aanya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. It is currently streaming on Netflix.