Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child, five months after giving birth to Eduardo, their fifth.

Hilaria Baldwin, 37, shocked fans on Monday with an Instagram post that revealed a photo with the couple's newborn. She captioned the picture, taken by Alec Baldwin, writing "7" and a red heart emoji. Meghan Trainor and Husband Daryl Sabara Welcome Their First Child Together, Couple Name Their Newborn Son ‘Riley’ (See Pics).

The couple shares Carmen, seven, Rafael, five-and-a-half, Leonardo, four, and Romeo, two-and-a-half years. Alec Baldwin, 62, also has 25-year-old daughter Ireland, from his previous marriage to actor Kim Basinger. A source confirmed to Page Six that the couple welcomed their sixth child, but didn't provide insight as to whether they used a surrogate or adopted, something many people questioned on social media. Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Welcomes First Child With Estranged Husband Michael Kopech.

"We're still not issuing a statement or confirming anything -- what she posted stands," the couple's representative told the publication when asked for further details.

