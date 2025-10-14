Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin confessed to ramming his wife Hilaria Baldwin’s white Range Rover car into a tree on October 13, 2025. The accident occurred in the Hamptons in Long Island, New York, in the United States of America. According to TMZ, Alec Baldwin’s brother Stephen Baldwin was also inside the car when the crash happened in East Hampton. Alec Baldwin shared a video on his Instagram account, revealing what occurred. ‘I crushed my wife’s car’, he said. He also apologised to Hilaria for damaging her car in the accident. As per reports, the Range Rover has suffered significant damage. Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin have escaped unhurt. “Thank you for your concern….”, Alec Baldwin captioned the post, adding in the video, “I’m fine”. Watch the Alec Baldwin video below. Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s Red Carpet Spat Video: Reality Show Couple Reacts With ‘Manteruppting’ Instagram Reel After Red Carpet Confrontation Interview Sparked Criticism (Watch).

Alec Baldwin Talks About Crashing Wife’s Range Rover – Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta)

Alec Baldwin Confesses to Car Crash With Wife Hilaria’s Range Rover

In the video, Alec Baldwin said, “I was in a car accident this morning, I’m fine. I was visiting my brother Stephen.” He explained that in order to crash into “the biggest garbage truck” he’s ever seen, which was “the size of a whale”, he swerved the car to another direction. As a result, the vehicle crashed into “a big fat tree.” He added, “I crushed my wife’s car... My wife’s car is pretty smashed up.” Alec Baldwin also thanked the East Hampton Police Department, and especially Officer Gerkin. He informed fans that he attended a film festival over the weekend. “We’ve spent the weekend at the film festival. I want to take this opportunity to thank the staff at the film festival…”

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Controversy

Alec Baldwin has been part of controversies ever since the unfortunate shooting incident on the sets of his movie Rust that killed Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. The car crash reminds fans of another incident that could have gone wrong in Alec Baldwin’s life. Rust released in 2024, having an eerily similar plot of an unfortunate killing in the Western film that reminded viewers of how Halyna died.

The cinematographer was shot at while rehearsing with a prop gun on the set that wasn’t supposed to be loaded. The film is about a 13-year-old boy who inadvertently kills a rancher and is sentenced to death. Alec Baldwin played the outlawed grandfather of the teenager in the film. Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Rust shooting case, and acquitted. Alec Baldwin Sues Prosecutors over 'Rust' Trial.

Verdict in Alec Baldwin Case

The verdict in the Rust shooting case was that the involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin was dismissed with prejudice by a New Mexico judge. Baldwin’s acquittal was because the judge ruled that the prosecution withheld evidence and it affected the fairness of the proceedings.

