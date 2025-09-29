Kantara star Rishab Shetty, who is now gearing up for the release of Kantara: Chapter 1, opened up about his efforts to improve his Hindi while interacting with the Mumbai media. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’: Pawan Kalyan Backs Ticket Price Hike in Andhra Pradesh Amid Regional Cinema Debate, Says ‘Art Should Unite, Not Divide’.

The actor, speaking to the media on Monday, shared that he wanted to connect better with audiences across India. He also discussed how he balances his pride in Kannada with his interest in learning other languages. Rishabh added that learning and speaking a new language gives him "joy" and that he always tries to make an effort, even with languages he doesn't yet know.

On being asked about his improved Hindi, the actor shared, "As for language, I would like to say that I think in Kannada, but after doing many interviews, I have developed a bit of Hindi as well. I have a great interest in learning every language, and I am happy about it because when we go to a place and speak there, we should not show disrespect to their language. That's why I always make an effort in this regard. Sometimes, it backfires in some situations..."

"But I am a proud Kannadiga, and I love Kannada so much. My thinking is that if I give so much love and respect to my own language, I should give the same respect to other languages as well. In India, there are so many languages, so many lifestyles, and belief systems, but the core is the same. That's why it brings me joy to learn another language and speak it. I try my best to make an effort to learn any language which I don't know," Shetty said in Hindi.

The trailer for Kantara: Chapter 1 was unveiled earlier this month. The trailer opens by focusing on a child's character, who tries to understand the mystery behind his father's disappearance. It then sheds light on the backstory - "a legend." Written and directed by Shetty, the film is scheduled for release on October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.