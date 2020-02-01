Air India Special Flight with 324 Indians from Wuhan

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The Air India special flight carrying 324 Indians from Wuhan, China landed in the national capital on Saturday. The plane landed at 7:26 am at IGI-T3 airport after taking off from China earlier today.The Boeing 747 Jumbo aircraft has brought 324 people, mostly students, who were stranded in the coronavirus-hit Chinese city. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)