Alia Bhatt Still Believes in Magic!

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): By posting a super cute picture of herself on Instagram, actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday said that she believes in magic.In the picture, the 'Gully Boy' actor is seen seated with her head resting on a table.The star kid is seen slaying the no make-up look with an adorable smile and a casual t-shirt."Still believe in magic? Oh yes I do," she captioned the picture.Netizens were quite quick to flood the picture with scores of comments and likes.Bhatt is currently at home like many other Bollywood celebrities following the shuttering of the entertainment industry due to coronavirus spread. (ANI)

