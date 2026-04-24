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News INDIA Ghaziabad: Thief Stuck in Sharp Iron Grille While Attempting Break-In in Uttar Pradesh, Locals Nab Him (Watch Video) According to local accounts, Thief allegedly tried to enter the house by squeezing through iron grilles installed for security in Ghaziabad. However, residents noticed suspicious movement and quickly raised an alarm, prompting others in the neighborhood to gather.

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A suspected thief was apprehended by residents after a failed break-in attempt in the Shalimar Garden area of Ghaziabad. The incident, which was partially captured on video by locals, shows the man struggling to enter and later exit a house through a narrow opening fitted with sharp iron bars. According to local accounts, the man allegedly tried to enter the house by squeezing through iron grilles installed for security.

However, residents noticed suspicious movement and quickly raised an alarm, prompting others in the neighborhood to gather. The sudden attention appears to have disrupted the attempt, forcing the suspect to retreat. Ghaziabad: Theft Bid Goes Wrong As Thief Gets Trapped in Clinic Shutter in Uttar Pradesh, Rescued After Hours-Long Ordeal (Watch Video).

Thief Trapped in Sharp Iron Grille in Ghaziabad

गाजियाबाद। थाना शालीमारगार्डन क्षेत्र में एक मकान में लोहे के नुकीले सरियों से बचते हुए मकान में दाखिल हुआ उसे लोगो ने देख लिया और शोर मचा दिया अब चोर बाहर आने लगा उसे एक बार फिर लोहे के नुकीले सरियों से अपनी जान को बचाना था आखिर कार चोर बड़ी मुश्किल से अपनी जान बचाकर बाहर निकला… pic.twitter.com/Zc6eO2XcyA — Shakti Singh/शक्ति सिंह (@singhshakti1982) April 23, 2026

Struggle to Escape Through Iron Bars

As seen in the video recorded by residents, the man faced difficulty while trying to exit through the same narrow gap. The iron bars, designed as a deterrent, made movement challenging and potentially dangerous. He was eventually able to free himself after some effort, avoiding serious injury.

Suspect Detained and Handed Over

Following the incident, locals managed to detain the individual and later handed him over to police from the Shalimar Garden police station area. Authorities have taken the suspect into custody and are expected to investigate further, including verifying his identity and any prior involvement in similar cases. Ghaziabad: Viral Video Shows Man Running With His Body on Fire Following Transformer Blast in Uttar Pradesh.

Video Circulates on Social Media

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the attempted entry and the suspect’s struggle to escape. The footage has been widely shared, drawing attention to the role of community vigilance in preventing theft.

Background

Residential areas in parts of Ghaziabad have increasingly relied on reinforced grilles and community monitoring to deter break-ins. Police have also encouraged residents to report suspicious activity promptly, noting that early intervention can help prevent property crimes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Shakti Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).