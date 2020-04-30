Allahabad HC to Hear Ghazipur MP's Plea on Administration's Ban on 'azaan'

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Allahabad High Court on Thursday will hear a plea of Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari on the ban on 'azaan' (Islamic call to prayer) by the district administration.Ansari, in a letter written to the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, claimed that an oral order was passed in this regard by the Ghazipur District Magistrate prohibiting 'azaan' in the district.The matter will be heard by Chief Justice Govind Mathur today. (ANI)

