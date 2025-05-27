Washington, May 27: The 2025 American Music Awards made a glittering return to television after a two-year hiatus, with a grand celebration at the Fontainebleau Resort in Las Vegas. In a night filled with electrifying performances and emotional tributes, it was Billie Eilish who stole the show, winning in every category she was nominated for, a stunning seven-for-seven sweep. Eilish, already a nine-time Grammy and two-time Academy Award winner, added multiple AMA titles to her name, including the coveted Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, and Song of the Year for Birds of a Feather.

She also secured wins for Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, and Favorite Touring Artist, among others. The AMAs, the largest fan-voted music awards in the world, also introduced new categories this year, including Song of the Year and Social Song of the Year, the latter claimed by Doechii for her viral track 'Anxiety', as per Deadline. Despite leading the pack with 10 nominations, rapper Kendrick Lamar walked away with just one win, Favorite Hip-Hop Song for his breakout hit 'Not Like Us'. AMAs 2025: Jennifer Lopez Turns Up the Heat at 51st American Music Awards With Steamy Liplock With Background Dancers During ‘Lose Control’ Performance (Watch Viral Video).

The ceremony featured show-stopping sets from artists including Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson, and Renee Rapp. Music legend Janet Jackson was honoured with the Icon Award, recognising her enduring influence and career spanning decades. Rod Stewart received the Lifetime Achievement Award, delivering a high-energy finale to close out the evening, as per Deadline. The night was hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who doubled as the opening performer. American Music Awards 2025 Winners: Billie Eilish Triumphs With 7 Wins in Seven Categories; BTS’ RM Leads K-Pop Wave – Check Full List Inside.

2025 AMA Winners List:

Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

Album of the Year: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT - Billie Eilish

Song of the Year: Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish

New Artist of the Year: Benson Boone

Social Song of the Year: Anxiety - Doechii

Favourite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish

Favourite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish

Favourite Pop Song: Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Favourite Hip-Hop Album: The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace) - Eminem

Favourite Country Album: COWBOY CARTER - Beyonce

Favourite R&B Album: SOS Deluxe: LANA - SZA

Favourite Music Video: Beautiful Things - Benson Boone

Favourite Female Latin Artist: KAROL G

Favourite Afrobeat Artist: Tyla

Favourite K-pop Artist: ROSE

After being paused for two years, the AMAs returned under the partnership of CBS and Dick Clark Productions, and aired live across CBS, Paramount+, and Harmony, a streaming platform owned by Penske Media. The reimagined ceremony received widespread praise for honouring music's diversity, impact, and the voice of fans.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)