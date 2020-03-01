Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Nepal Suspends Visit Nepal Year 2020 Promotional Campaign in Foreign Countries

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar 01 (ANI): Nepal has temporarily suspended all the promotional activities related to 'Visit Nepal Year 2020' in foreign countries in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Yogesh Bhattarai addressing a programme in Taplejung announced that the government has decided to put on hold VNY 2020 campaign for an indefinite period. "The ministry has already decided that no campaigns relating to Visit Nepal Year 2020 would be held in foreign nations for the time being. When conditions become favorable, it (the virus) is contained, the fear is overcome then we will again advertise Nepal in the international market with great pomp," Bhattarai said.Coronavirus has spread to more than 45 countries including the UK, Singapore, Italy, France, Russia, Spain, and India.The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak an international health emergency and said the global risk level remains high.The US today confirmed the first death from coronavirus in the country. The US stock market fell for the seventh straight day amid fears of global economic damage from the escalating outbreak, and the Federal Reserve took the unusual step of issuing a statement to reassure the Americans.In China - the epicenter of the deadly disease - the National Health Commission reported on Saturday at least 47 new coronavirus deaths, raising the death toll to 2,835 nationwide. Nepal had launched the Visit Nepal Year 2020 campaign in January this year aiming to host about two million tourists from all around the globe by the end of the decade.The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation in co-ordination with Nepali missions abroad had rolled out various promotional events and activities in countries with whom the Himalayan nation has established diplomatic relations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)