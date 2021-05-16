Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who had received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccination last month, on Sunday took the second dose of the vaccine. Big B took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from the vaccination centre, where he could be seen getting the jab for the second time. He captioned the post as, "Doosra bhi ho gaya. Covid wala, Cricket wala nahi. sorry sorry that was really bad one." Amitabh Bachchan Shares Details About His Charity Works, Says ‘Every Individual Effort Counts’.

In the photo, Bachchan could be seen wearing a green T-Shirt and black track pants paired along with a black mask and a bandana on his head. The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also, an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, among others got infected within a span of a few weeks. Amitabh Bachchan Rectifies Error, Credits Prasoon Joshi for Poem He Recited To Encourage COVID-19 Warriors (Watch Video).

Check Out Big B's Instagram Post Below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently cast for the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern' opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline.

