Andhra DGP Reviews Situation at Checkposts Along State Borders

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Friday reviewed the situation at checkposts along the state borders.He reviewed the situation at Garikapadu check post in the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border. Later, he interacted with officials at the check posts in the borders of neighbouring states -- Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.Addressing a press conference here, the DGP said that lockdown is being properly observed at inter-state check posts. "Only essential services, goods and medical necessaries are being allowed into the state. The situation at borders is strictly under control," he said. Sawang appealed to the people to obey the lockdown rules. "Stringent action will be taken on those who misuse social media," he said.Asked about the Bapatla incident, the DGP said, "The police would have handled that matter much smoothly. The youth in question was arranged transport, but the lorry driver dropping him out aggravated his depression condition, leading him to commit suicide." A youth allegedly committed suicide at a police station here after having been detained for defying the coronavirus lockdown in Bapatla town in Guntur district. (ANI)

