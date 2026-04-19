Afghanistan's talismanic leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, has publicly confirmed that he turned down offers of citizenship from both India and Australia, reiterating his profound commitment to representing his home nation. The disclosure comes ahead of the release of his autobiography, 'Rashid Khan: From Streets to Stardom,' which is scheduled to be published on Monday. This revelation highlights the cricketer's steadfast loyalty to Afghanistan, even as his global stature in the sport continues to rise. Rashid Khan Blessed With Baby Boy, GT Bowler Names Newborn Azlan Khan.

An Unwavering Commitment

According to India Today, excerpts from the upcoming book, Khan was informally approached by officials from both countries regarding the prospect of acquiring citizenship and potentially playing for them. Notably, an Indian Cricket Board official reportedly sounded him out during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Despite these significant opportunities, the 27-year-old cricketer firmly declined, stating, "If I don't play for my country, I won't play for any other country either." This resolute stance underscores his dedication to his national team and his identity as an Afghan cricketer.

A History of National Pride

This is not the first instance where Rashid Khan's national allegiance has been a topic of public discussion. In 2018, following a series of exceptional performances in the IPL, a social media campaign emerged in India advocating for him to be granted Indian citizenship. At that time, then-Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani publicly responded, expressing national pride in Khan and firmly stating, 'No we are not giving him away.' Khan himself also addressed the speculation, affirming his identity as a 'proud Afghan' and his intention to remain loyal to his country. 'Hard To Find Any Difference Between Israel And Pakistan': Afghanistan Cricketers Condemn Kabul Airstrikes as Border Conflict Escalates.

A Global Icon with Local Roots

Rashid Khan's journey from a refugee in Peshawar, Pakistan, to a multi-millionaire cricket superstar has been well-documented, yet his commitment to his roots remains paramount. His decision to prioritise playing for Afghanistan, despite lucrative offers from other cricketing powerhouses, reinforces his status as a national hero and a powerful symbol of hope and resilience for his country. His influence extends beyond the cricket pitch, embodying the aspirations of many young Afghans.

Rashid Khan's unwavering dedication to Afghanistan, as detailed in his forthcoming autobiography, sends a clear message about the importance of national identity and loyalty in professional sport. His choice to continue representing his homeland, despite tempting offers from cricketing giants, solidifies his legacy not just as an exceptional player, but also as a profound ambassador for Afghanistan on the global stage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).