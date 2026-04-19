As the Punjab Kings (PBKS) continue their impressive run in the IPL 2026 season, much of the spotlight has fallen on their explosive opening batter, Priyansh Arya. The Delhi-born southpaw, who has quickly become a household name for his aggressive power-hitting, is currently playing on a multi-year contract that reflects his status as one of India's most promising young talents. After a breakout debut season, Arya's market value has seen a significant surge, making his acquisition one of the most astute pieces of business by the Punjab management in recent years. You can follow the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard.

Priyansh Arya IPL Salary

Priyansh Arya was acquired by the Punjab Kings during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction for a substantial sum of INR 3.8 crore. Entering the auction with a base price of just INR 30 lakh, the 23-year-old triggered an intense bidding war between several franchises, most notably the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Punjab Kings eventually secured his services after the bidding crossed the INR 3.5 crore mark. Under the current IPL retention and contract rules for the 2026 season, Arya remains with the Kings at the same valuation, solidifying his role as a key pillar of their top-order batting unit.

BCCI Match Fees and Seasonal Bonuses

Under the BCCI’s 2025–2027 pay structure, Brevis’s earnings extend well beyond his base contract. A historic move by the board ensures that every member of the playing XI (including the Impact Player) receives a fixed match fee. When is KKR's Next IPL 2026 Match?.

Per Match Fee: Arya earns INR 7.5 lakh for every game he plays.

Full Season Potential: If he features in all 14 league matches, he stands to earn an additional INR 1.05 crore.

Total Estimated Earnings: Including his contract and a full slate of matches, Green's total IPL 2026 compensation would be approx INR 4.85 crore.

Priyansh Arya's IPL Salary History

Season Team Salary Status 2025 Punjab Kings (PBKS) INR 3.8 Crore Acquired at Mega Auction 2026 Punjab Kings (PBKS) INR 3.8 Crore Retained

In the ongoing IPL 2026 season, Arya has justified his INR 3.8 crore price tag with a string of match-winning performances. Earlier this month, he struck a 39-ball century against the Chennai Super Kings, becoming one of the fastest Indians to reach the milestone in IPL history.

His ability to provide 'flying starts' in the powerplay has allowed the Punjab Kings to maintain their position at the top of the points table. As of mid-April 2026, Arya remains one of the top contenders for the Orange Cap, consistently maintaining a strike rate well above 180.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).