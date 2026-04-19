The cricketing world is awaiting the return of IPL 'El-Clasico' as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, 23 April 2026. After missing the opening three weeks of the IPL 2026 season due to a persistent calf strain, latest reports suggest the legendary MS Dhoni is nearing full match fitness, having travelled with the squad to Hyderabad last week, increasing anticipation of the wicket-keeper's return soon. You can follow the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard.

Will MS Dhoni Play in MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

Dhoni is widely expected to make his first appearance of the season in the upcoming 'El Clasico' of the IPL. Ex-captain's absence from the initial stage of the tournament followed a calf injury sustained during a pre-season training camp in Chennai. The 44-year-old remained at the franchise’s base for rehabilitation while the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side navigated a challenging start to their campaign.

Recent footage from training sessions shows Dhoni batting with considerable authority, reportedly facing throwdowns from support staff without visible discomfort. Head coach Stephen Fleming has indicated that while the management is being cautious to ensure the veteran is fit for the business end of the tournament, his progress has been highly encouraging. When is KKR's Next IPL 2026 Match?.

With the addition of Sanju Samson to the CSK roster, the team’s tactical structure has evolved during Dhoni's absence. Samson has taken over the wicketkeeping duties and recently struck an unbeaten century against the Delhi Capitals, leading many to speculate on how Dhoni will be integrated back into the XI.

It is an anticipated possibility that CSK may utilise Dhoni as an "Impact Player." This strategy would allow him to focus on his finishing role during the death overs without the physical strain of keeping wickets for a full 20 overs. This approach would also enable the team to maintain their current batting depth while capitalising on Dhoni’s vast experience in pressure situations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).