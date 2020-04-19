Andhra Pradesh Doctors Set Record in COVID-19 Tests, Conduct 5508 Tests Per Day

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Amaravati, April 19: Doctors in Andhra Pradesh have set a record by conducting 5,508 COVID -19 tests per day, occupying the second place among states conducting maximum number of COVID-19 tests per million.

This was revealed at a review meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Saturday on the progress of tests being taken up by the government for the containment of coronavirus. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 16,116 With 1,334 Fresh COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 519.

"The doctors could achieve the record on Friday even without using the rapid test kits by completely concentrating on the tests," said an official.

According to the official, this would be intensified in 10 days by conducting over 17,500 tests per day for which necessary arrangements have been made with the rapid detailed about the steps being initiated in Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore districts where the virus is widespread.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take volunteers, ASHA workers, and staff in the ward and village secretariats, police and doctors in the frontline into confidence in eradicating the pandemic. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

He lauded the services of all those who were involved in the humane endeavour. He said special care should be taken in maintaining health and hygiene in the hospitals for which a special drive should be taken up once in every two, three days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)