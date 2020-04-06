Andhra Pradesh MLA Washes Feet of Sanitation Workers

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy on Sunday washed the feet of municipality sanitation workers to mark his respect for their work.He was inaugurating spraying machines and other sanitation equipment at Srikalahasti municipal office.After the inauguration of the equipment, the MLA washed the feet of a sanitation worker. Later the MLA personally drove the tractor with which automatic spray of bleaching powder is done in the streets of Srikalahasti. (ANI)

