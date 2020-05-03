Annual Kamban Festival Cancelled Due to Lockdown

Puducherry, May 3 (PTI) The three-day annual Kamban Festival scheduled to be held from May8 has been cancelled owing to the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID- 19 in the Union Territory.

Speaker of the territorial Assembly and president of Kamban Kazhagam holding the literary festival said in a press release on Sunday that the festival has been dropped because of the lockdown extended now to contain the pandemic.

The festival has been held since 1967 to commemorate the contribution of the Tamilpoet Kambar in the Chola dynasty to Tamil literature and to focus on the different facets of his magnum opus 'Ramayana'.

Every year during the festival held for three days in the second week of May, scholars and Tamil savants from different parts of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka would participate in various programmes, including moot courts and symposia.

