Mumbai, February 27: As the holy month of Ramadan (Ramzan) progresses, millions of Muslims across India are observing the daily fast (Roza), a practice central to the Islamic faith. On Friday, February 27, devotees will observe their ninth fast of Ramzan. Precise timing is essential during this period, as the daily schedule for Sehri and Iftar shifts by a few minutes each day based on the rising and setting of the sun in various geographical locations. Sehri refers to the pre-dawn meal consumed by Muslims before the start of the fast, which must be completed before the first light of dawn (Fajr). Iftar is the evening meal served at sunset to break the day-long fast, traditionally beginning with the consumption of dates and water.

City-Wise Sheri and Iftar Timings for February 27, 2026

The following table provides the accurate Sehri and Iftar timings for major Indian cities on Friday, February 27, according to data from UrduPoint and other verified Islamic calendars.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for February 27

City Sehri (End Time) Iftar (Start Time) Mumbai 05:46 AM 06:43 PM Delhi 05:30 AM 06:19 PM Kolkata 04:45 AM 05:39 PM Chennai 05:15 AM 06:17 PM Hyderabad 05:35 AM 06:27 PM Ranchi 04:57 AM 05:51 PM Bengaluru 05:26 AM 06:28 PM Lucknow 05:15 AM 06:06 PM Srinagar 05:39 AM 06:25 PM Patna 04:58 AM 05:50 PM Bhopal 05:29 AM 06:22 PM Ahmedabad 05:48 AM 06:42 PM Jaipur 05:36 AM 06:26 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:27 AM 06:33 PM

The Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar and is considered the holiest month for Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Beyond the physical act of abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours, the month emphasises spiritual growth, self-discipline, charity (Zakat), and increased prayer. In addition to the five daily prayers, many Muslims also perform Tarawih, special nightly prayers held in mosques throughout the month. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Punctuality and Community

The slight daily variations in timing - often just one or two minutes - occur because the Islamic calendar is lunar, and fasting is strictly tied to the solar cycle. Community leaders and health experts recommend a balanced Sehri consisting of slow-digesting carbohydrates and high-protein foods to maintain energy levels throughout the 13-to-14-hour fasting window.

