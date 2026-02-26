In a shocking incident, an Indonesian female influencer was brutally attacked and assaulted after she insulted a married man during a live stream. A disturbing video of the assault has also surfaced online. It is reported that during a live stream, the female influencer made fun of a man who was dining with his wife. This enraged the man, who then went on to assault the influencer. In the viral clip, the man is seen raining slaps on the female influencer as he goes on attacking her for making fun of him during the live stream. KKN Lombok Timur '13 Minutes and 17 Seconds' Viral Video: Facts & News Update.

Indonesian Influencer Attacked After She Makes Fun of Married Man

During a live stream, an Indonesian female influencer made fun of a man who was dining with his wife. Angered by her comments, the man reacted and assaulted her in front of her online audience. pic.twitter.com/AhmLTyQ4dI — aka (@akafaceUS) February 26, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

