Actor-director Antonie Fuqua and his banner Hill District Media has signed a first-look film deal with streaming platform Netflix. According to Deadine, the creative partnership will focus on making feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes two months after the Netflix premiere of Fuqua's directorial venture “The Guilty", starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The Guilty Teaser: Netflix Releases Intense Audio Clip From Antoine Fuqua’s Latest Outing Featuring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 Dispatcher.

“Working with Netflix on 'The Guilty' was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view. I'm beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our vision at Hill District Media," said Fuqua. Chris Pratt's Series 'The Terminal List' lands at Amazon, Antoine Fuqua to Helm the Project.

Tendo Nagenda, vice president at Netflix Film, added that Fuqua is an “impactful storyteller who believes art can create meaningful change in the world. We had a great collaboration with him on ‘The Guilty' and look forward to telling many more stories together in the future." Fuqua's other directing credits include the “Equalizer” franchise, “Shooter,” and “Training Day.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)