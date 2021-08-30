Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua's next outing The Guilty is an official adaptation of Gustav Möller’s hit Danish thriller from 2018. According to Netflix synopsis, “The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger — but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.” An intense audio clip from the film is released as The Guilty teaser.

Check Out The Guilty Teaser Below:

