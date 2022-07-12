Lee Byung Hun is a veteran actor who always had a flair for acting and his roles in k-dramas and movies like Our Blues, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Mr. Sunshine and many more are a testament to that. Fun fact! He is a great English speaker too, because he attended a language centre in Seoul for two years and also had relatives in Los Angeles and Seattle who helped him learn! Lee Byung Hun is someone who is greatly respected because of his work ethic and the ability to play multifaceted roles. Our Blues: 5 Reasons Why The Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah KDrama Shouldn't Be Missed.

While Lee Byung Hun did once say that he isn't really concerned with playing a particular role, he manages to bring any characters he plays to life, in impeccable ways. Since it is his birthday, I thought a great way to celebrate, would be to take a look at 5 of his exemplary roles, that will be remembered for years to come. With that being said, we wish Lee Byung Hun a very Happy Birthday!

G.I. Joe Films

Lee Byung Hun as Storm Shadow in the G.I. Joe franchise (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Lee Byung Hun played the fierce Storm Shadow in the G.I. Joe franchise. His character was powerful, smart and all that time he spent to make his body look more beefed up, definitely paid off. But looking muscled up wasn't his only obstacle, he also had to become much stronger and train extensively in martial arts. And his hard work could certainly be seen through Storm Shadow, who could throw shuriken and wield two katana swords effortlessly. Lee Byung Hun made an excellent ninja in the movies. This was also his very first Hollywood movie that he starred in.

The Magnificent Seven

Lee Byung Hun as Billy Rocks in The Magnificent Seven (Photo Credit: Wiki)

This western/action film is a remake of the 1960 film, of the same name. Lee Byung Hun played Billy Rocks, an expert knife-wielding assassin who is hungry for justice. Lee Byung Hun as Billy Rocks was very captivating to watch and each scene with him would draw you into the movie even more. He added a lot of elegance to his role and was even described as a "ballet dancer" by the director, Antoine Fuqua, except with knives. They say don't bring a knife to a gun fight, but with Lee Byung Hun as Billy, he made it seem like the best option.

Our Blues

Lee Byung Hun as Lee Dong-seok in Our Blues (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Lee Dong-seok played by Byung Hun, is portrayed as a humble and poor man whose love interest is played by Shin Min-a. He sells stuff from his truck and was born in a small village, in this k-drama, about multiple people all leading different lives and living on Jeju Island. Lee Byung Hun's characterisation of Dong-seok as a hard-working man, who seems simple on the surface but actually has many layers to him, is someone that many would feel a connection with. He is very engrossing as he brings out the pain and emotions of Dong-seok. And the delivery of his line “Am I not worth having feelings for because I’m poor?” after Shin Min-a's character rejects him, will tug at your heartstrings. Squid Game The Challenge: Netflix To Expand Original Korean Drama Into New Reality Competition Series.

The Good, The Bad, The Weird

Lee Byung Hun as Park Chang-yi in The Good, The Bad, The Weird (Photo Credit: Wiki)

Park Chang-yi aka The Bad, is a hitman who tries to steal a treasure map from a military official. Lee Byung Hun plays Park Chang-yi in this film, set in the west and is known for its hilarity and entertaining humour, filled with weirdness. He not only plays out some of the greatest action scenes, but also adds a voguish badness to the good and weird. Byung Hun makes a lamented and compelling hitman and he looks good doing it. The story will immerse you and give you all the great makings of a classic film, set in the desert wilderness.

Mr. Sunshine

Lee Byung Hun as Eugene Choi in Mr. Sunshine (Photo Credit: Wiki)

In this historical romance drama, Eugene Choi is a captain of the US Marine Corps, brought to life by Byung Hun. Mr. Sunshine is honestly a drama that will be talked about years from now. Eugene's struggle with the pain of his past and the complicated relationship with the aristocrat's daughter, leaves him with a conflicted mindset. Byung Hun's character in this drama is so very contrary to other roles he played and it is beautifully done. This series will make your heart happy but also leave you grief-stricken. Byung Hun brings out all the real feelings you would expect a complex character like Eugene to have and the cinematography is brilliant.

