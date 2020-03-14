Apple Stores Outside of China to Be Shut Until March 27

California [USA], Mar 14 (ANI): All Apple Stores outside of Greater China will be closed until March 27, company CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.In the press statement, Cook outlined the tech giant's efforts at curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The online stores will remain open and customers will be able to contact the support and service team at support.apple.com. Apple is also committing USD 15 million to help with worldwide recovery. To further 'reduce density and maximize social distance', Apple is also making flexible work arrangements for its employees outside of China by permitting work from home, deep cleaning at all sites and rolling out new health measures for employees. (ANI)

