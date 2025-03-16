Chennai, March 16: Renowned music composer and Oscar winner A.R. Rahman has been admitted to a private hospital on Greams Road in Chennai after experiencing chest pain. Hospital authorities confirmed that Rahman received preliminary treatment before being moved for an angiogram. Sources at Apollo Hospital informed IANS that his condition is stable, and an official medical bulletin is expected soon.

The composer had recently returned to Chennai after a performance in the United Kingdom. Last month, Rahman shared the stage with international pop star Ed Sheeran at his concert in Chennai. A week later, he attended the music launch of his upcoming film 'Chaava'. Oscar-Winning Music Director AR Rahman Hospitalised in Chennai, Condition Stable.

His hospitalisation comes shortly after his ex-wife, Saira Banu, was admitted for a medical emergency and underwent surgery. The news was confirmed by her lawyer, Vandana Shah, through an official statement. A.R. Rahman, also known by his initials ARR, is one of India’s most celebrated music composer, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist.

He is best known for his work in Tamil and Hindi cinema, with occasional projects in international films. Over his illustrious career, Rahman has received numerous accolades, including six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and 18 Filmfare Awards. ‘Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life’: AR Rahman Bags 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Background Score, Says ‘I Am Deeply Grateful’ (Watch Video).

In 2010, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award. Rahman’s journey in film music began in the early 1990s with Mani Ratnam’s 'Roja'. He quickly became a household name with iconic scores for films such as 'Bombay', 'Kadhalan', 'Thiruda Thiruda', and 'Gentleman'.

His first Hollywood project, 'Couples Retreat', won him the BMI Award for Best Music Score. However, his global breakthrough came with 'Slumdog Millionaire', which earned him two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. Beyond his musical achievements, Rahman is also known for his humanitarian efforts, supporting various charitable causes.

In 2006, Stanford University recognised his contributions to global music, and in 2008, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rotary Club. In 2009, he was featured in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. With his influence spanning multiple industries and generations, Rahman continues to inspire millions with his music and philanthropic work.

