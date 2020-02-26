Army Chief Reviews Security Situation in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Wednesday visited Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation in the Valley. The Army chief who is on a two-day visit to Kashmir, visited the formations and units deployed along the Line of Control.Local Commanders briefed Naravane on the situation on the LoC, ceasefire violations, retaliation by India, counter-infiltration operations and operational preparedness. (ANI)

