Hyderabad, February 13: Gold prices in Dubai remained steady on Friday, February 13, 2026, with bullion holding firm near recent highs amid mixed global cues. The yellow metal continued to consolidate at elevated levels as investors monitored movements in the US dollar, US Treasury yields and evolving interest rate expectations. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 13, in AED, USD and INR below.

Market sentiment stayed cautious following recent volatility across global equities and commodities. However, safe-haven demand and consistent retail buying supported Dubai gold rates across key purities. Jewellery buyers are closely tracking price trends as rates hover near multi-week highs. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 12.

Below are the latest Dubai gold prices for 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K in AED, USD and INR.

Dubai Gold Price Today, February 13, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 612.00 166.75 15,050 10 Grams 6,120.00 1,667.50 1,50,500 1 Tola 7,132.85 1,942.00 1,75,650 22K 1 Gram 567.00 154.50 13,950 10 Grams 5,670.00 1,545.00 1,39,500 1 Tola 6,612.60 1,803.00 1,63,420 21K 1 Gram 543.50 148.50 13,400 10 Grams 5,435.00 1,485.00 1,34,000 1 Tola 6,368.10 1,741.00 1,56,870 18K 1 Gram 466.00 127.00 11,500 10 Grams 4,660.00 1,270.00 1,15,000 1 Tola 5,417.00 1,474.00 1,34,300

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly.

The 24K gold price in Dubai stood at AED 612.00 per gram on February 13, while 22K gold was priced at AED 567.00 per gram. Gold prices across purities continued to reflect international bullion trends, with traders keeping a close watch on upcoming economic data releases and central bank commentary for fresh directional triggers. Gold Rate Today, February 13, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Amid persistent global uncertainties and currency fluctuations, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain sensitive to international market developments. Buyers may continue to monitor daily rate movements closely, particularly ahead of festive and wedding season demand, as bullion trades near recent highs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

