Bengaluru, February 13: In a tragic incident, seven people were killed in a road accident early Friday morning near M. Sathyavara village in Hoskote taluk of Karnataka's Bengaluru Rural district. The accident occurred on the Hoskote-Dabaspete National Highway and involved a canter truck, a motorcycle and an XUV car. According to preliminary police reports, the car, travelling from Kolar towards Devanahalli, first collided with a bike which was moving ahead of it. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which then rammed into a canter truck, resulting in a fatal chain collision.

Six occupants of the car and the bike rider died on the spot. The impact of the crash was so severe that the car was completely mangled. All six deceased in the car are said to be residents of Kothanur in Bengaluru. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: School Bus Rams Scooter, 2 Children Killed in Thanisandra; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Collision Involving Car, Bike and Canter on Bengaluru Highway

#WATCH | Karnataka: Seven people, including six occupants of a car and one motorcycle rider, died in a road accident on the outskirts of Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district. The accident took place near M. Satyavara village on the Hoskote–Dabaspete National Highway. The car,… pic.twitter.com/2fnM4XiqzQ — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2026

IGP (Central) Labhu Ram, who visited the spot, stated, "Seven persons were killed in a series of road accident. We have cleared the vehicle and shifted the bodies to the hospital. Among the dead, the bodies of six persons -- travelling on a bike and an XUV -- have been identified. We will contact their family and relatives and complete the next procedures. The efforts are on to identify another deceased person."

"The investigation is on to find out whether the car driver was driving the vehicle in an inebriated state. We can't say anything in this regard," he stated. After the crash, the truck and the bike crossed the median and fell onto the opposite side of the road, while the mangled XUV came to a halt about 500 metres away from the spot where they had fallen. Accident Caught on Camera in Kozhikode: Student Killed After Scooter Slips in Front of Car in Kerala, Video Surfaces.

Personnel from the Sulibele police station rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Chandrakant also visited the accident site. Police officials said that overspeeding appears to be the primary cause of the mishap, based on initial findings. The bodies have been shifted to the government hospital in Hoskote for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, local residents have raised serious concerns about the design and construction quality of the highway stretch. They alleged that the road from Sadappanahalli to Kamalipura Bridge lacks proper scientific planning. They claimed that objections had been raised by an engineer during the construction phase regarding flaws in the highway’s design. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident. Police have taken up further investigation.

