Asha Bhosle Urges People to Contribute Rs 100 to PM-Cares Fund

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday appealed to people to make a contribution of Rs 100 to the PM-CARES Fund and help the country in its fight against coronavirus.While speaking to ANI, the Padma Vibhushan awardee started addressing by asking a question to countrymen, "Do we all know the power of Rs 100?"The veteran playback singer said, "We're 130 crore Indians, and if we all contribute even a small amount of Rs 100, it will add up as 13,000 crores."The Dada Saheb Phalke awardee further appealed to people if they will contribute it will be much better and said that this money will help in the fight against coronavirus.Bhosle then sang patriotic song, 'Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhayein Jhanki Hindustan Ki' from 1954 movie 'Jagriti'.She concluded by saying that India is a country of freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives. "I am asking for a Rs 100 contribution that can be a lifesaver for others," added Bhonsle.The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was created on March 28 following the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.The dedicated national fund has been set up with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation as posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected people. (ANI)

