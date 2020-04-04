Assam DGP Warns of Strict Action Against Misbehaving COVID-19 Patients, Quarantined Persons

Tezpur (Assam), Apr 4 (PTI) Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday said stringent action will be taken against those COVID-19 patients and quarantined persons who reportedly misbehaved with healthcare personnel.

"The COVID-19 patients and quarantined persons, who are intentionally misbehaving with doctors, nurses and other medical staff attending them, and also with police personnel at this crucial time of fight against COVID-19, will be booked.

"Cases will be registered against them under the Disaster Management Act and the IPC," he said.

A number of people have already been arrested under the IT Act and the Disaster Management Act for trying to disturb the peace by posting hate messages on the social media.

The DGP also said that the police administration is taking all measures to ensure that the supplies of essential goods like food and medical equipment continue during the lockdown period.

A total 1,118 people were arrested, and 418 cases registered for defying the lockdown order, Mahanta said.

He also said borders with other states have been sealed.

