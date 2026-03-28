As iconic as undefinable, Lady Gaga has left quite a mark on the world of music. Here's how she reinvented pop — and reached millions by opening up about her trauma and illness.When Lady Gaga entered the scene in the late 2000s, she sent shockwaves through the world of pop music. Provocation often seemed to be her main aim. Looking back, however, it was clearly all part of her strategy. Pop music and videos would never be the same.

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From NYC fixture to global superstar

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Born on March 28, 1986 in New York City as Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, she grew up comfortably in Manhattan. She played piano and was already writing her own songs as a teenager. She loved the theater and musicals and making an impression through her extravagance. She delighted in wandering New York's hip Lower East Side in outlandish outfits. Even among hipsters and eccentrics, she was able to one-up them all, a stark contrast to her day-to-day life at an elite Catholic school, from which she graduated with flying colors.

The talented young performer made a splash in bars and clubs. In 2005 she took part in a music contest as one of many rising young stars in New York City. Introduced as a "very talented singer-songwriter," Germanotta sat down barefoot at the piano, played two of her songs — and placed third.

Germanotta's songwriting talent made a strong impression, and she was signed as a composer. Music producer Rob Fusari, who spent long hours working with her in the studio, compared her extravagant presence to Freddie Mercury. He would greet her by singing "Radio Ga Ga," by Queen, and more and more people started calling her "Gaga." She kept the name as she rose to international fame with her first album, "The Fame."

At a time when superstars like Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, Beyonce and Gwen Stefani were dominating pop, the magnificent "Lady Gaga" burst onto the scene with a different sound, pumping electro pop tunes instead of the era's soul and R&B hits. "Just Dance" climbed slowly but surely to the top of the charts worldwide in 2008, followed by "Pokerface" and "Bad Romance."

Pop as performance

But it wasn't just her music that set her apart — it was the whole package. Lady Gaga treated pop as performance art. Each performance was a concept, each look a narrative. She played with identity, gender, alter egos and reality, redefining the meaning of "popstar."

She breathed new life into the aging concept of music videos. Her clips featured bizarre scenes, dancing and partying, and even more wild outfits. "Bad Romance" is more than a video: It's a visual statement, featuring aliens in latex bodysuits, absurd shoes and head coverings, and Gaga with crazy hair and oversized eyes. "Telephone" is a short film set in a women's prison — albeit not a real one, as all the women there are attractive and wearing imaginative, sexy outfits. Gaga's own outfits include a head covering made of lit cigarettes and curlers made from soda cans. In the end, Beyonce calls her up and takes her out of jail.

Gaga used videos as an artform — bold, over the top and meticulously orchestrated. They took the world by storm, garnering millions of clicks on YouTube.

Fashion as language

Lady Gaga used fashion like no other. The famous meat dress she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards was not a gag but a political statement. In an interview with American presenter Ellen DeGeneres after the awards ceremony, she explained the outfit was part of her protest against the US military's "Don't ask, don't tell" policy, still in place at the time. The dress was meant to protest restrictions on gay soldiers' rights, not to comment on animal welfare.

That appearance solidified her reputation as an eccentric, uncompromising fashion icon. With Gaga, every outfit was part of the story.

A versatile performer

Lady Gaga has never been bound by a single style. In 2014 she set aside her flamboyant pop persona to record the jazz album "Check to Check" with crooner Tony Bennett. It showcased her abilities as a jazz vocalist and helped her win over millions of fans worldwide without relying on sexuality, fashion gimmicks or extraterrestrial theatrics. It became her third No. 1 album.

As an actress, she appeared at a young age in the series "The Sopranos," but her major breakthrough came in 2018 with the remake of "A Star Is Born," where she stepped into the footsteps of iconic predecessors Barbra Streisand and July Garland. She won an Academy Award for the song "Shallow," a duet with co-star Bradley Cooper. The two performed the song live at the ceremony with such intimacy that rumors of an affair quickly followed. Further roles in "House of Gucci" and "Joker: Folie a Deux" solidified Lady Gaga's acting credentials.

To date, Lady Gaga has won 16 Grammy Awards, including one in February 2026 for her seventh studio album "Mayhem", which was named Best Pop Vocal Album. She has performed at the Super Bowl, the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris and the inauguration of former US President Joe Biden.

In May 2025, she gave a free concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for 2.1 million people, earning her a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Lady Gaga has always been open about personal struggles. She spoke early on about mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression and the pressures of public life. In many interviews, she also shared that she experienced sexual violence as a young woman.

In 2017, she revealed that she has fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition. The illness has forced her to postpone tour dates and adjust her work schedule. Rather than hiding her struggles, she chose to speak openly about them.

Advocacy and personal life

Together with her mother, she founded the Born This Way Foundation, which advocates for mental health awareness and anti-bullying efforts. This work is closely tied to her own experiences.

She keeps her personal life relatively private, maintaining a clear distinction between her public persona and her identity offstage. Past relationships, such as those with actor Taylor Kinney and entrepreneur Michael Polansky, have been public, but she avoided turning them into spectacle. She has repeatedly spoken openly about her bisexuality and is a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

Many comments on her videos express admiration for a woman who has accomplished so much by the age of 40. She has given pop music a message of conviction. At a concert in Tokyo in January 2026, she openly criticized the harsh actions of the US immigration enforcement agency ICE, whose operations have resulted in fatalities: "I hope you are listening to us (asking) you to change your course of action swiftly and have mercy on everyone in our country."

This article has been translated from German.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).