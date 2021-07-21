Actor Atul Kulkarni is extremely excited about his role of Ameya Rao Gaikwad in the second season of City of Dreams. In the second season, Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat have returned as father-daughter duo Ameya Rao Gaikwad and Poornima Gaikwad. "Ameya Rao Gaikwad is a special character for me and I am delighted that audiences get to see more of him, and his story. There's an almost sinister quality to him which makes his desire and resolve to hold a position of power is stronger than his sense of family bonds. If the brother-sister battle for politics in season-1 was shrewd, then the father vs daughter tussle in City of Dreams Season 2 is going to be doubly intense," Atul said in the statement. City of Dreams Season 2 Trailer: Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni, Siddharth Chandekar’s Political Drama To Stream on Hotstar Specials From July 30 (Watch Video).

Priya Bapat also opened up about her character. "Poornima Gaikwad is inspiring and admirable, and it has been heartening to see how the character has appealed to audiences, especially women who found her empowering. In the second season, audiences will see an even more daring, grittier, and determined Poornima whose political ambitions take precedence over anything else," she said. Faraar Kab Tak: Atul Kulkarni Hopes Viewers Learn From His New Crime Show on Ishara TV.

"I am very proud to be essaying such a strong female role who drives the narrative of the show, shatters stereotypes, and fights against all odds to strive in a male-dominated world. I hope viewers relate to her and the unwavering commitment she exhibits in City of Dreams Season 2, as she continues to stand up for herself and what she deserves," she added. The political drama, which is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 30, also features actors Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

