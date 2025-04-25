Theologian Martin Luther, composer Robert Schumann and writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe had all frequented Leipzig's iconic cellar restaurant over the centuries. But what makes it so special?Auerbachs Keller in Leipzig is one of the most famous restaurants in the world. Every year, 36,000 home-made beef roulades are eaten here. Around 90,000 liters of beer and just as much wine are also served.

Also Read | Business News | Yugen Infra Brings Captivating Offers for Stakeholders at the Goa Biggest Property Expo in Delhi NCR.

"We have around 300,000 guests a year, many of them from abroad,” says Tanja Pieper, spokeswoman and anniversary ambassador for the storied cellar restaurant.

Also Read | Entertainment News | Want ‘Avengers’ Kind of Energy for ‘HIT’ Franchise: Nani on Cop Universe.

Even more impressive than the quantities consumed at the venue is the fact that some 250 years ago, Auerbachs Keller partly inspired the great drama "Faust — The Tragedy of the First Part," by poet, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

One scene in "Faust" takes place in the restaurant, attracting Goethe admirers from all over the world to Leipzig to this day.

Auerbach, a friend of Martin Luther

During the Easter of 1525, Leipzig physician and university professor Heinrich Stromer von Auerbach served wine to students in his Keller — German for cellar — for the first time.

He was a friend of church reformer Martin Luther, who also frequented Auerbachs Keller in the early 16th century and is said to have hid there from his enemies at times.

The key 500-year anniversary celebrations were held during Easter this year, and included the so-called great feast.

"We copied this from Goethe, there is a big 'Schlampamp,' a feast, the trinity of eating, drinking and good company," Tanja Pieper told DW of references to the venue in Geothe's writing.

"We celebrate at long tables like in the old days," she added, describing how food is served on boards and in bowls like in the 18th century.

Goethe's 'Faust' set in Auerbach's Keller

Goethe's drama is about the aging, melancholy teacher Heinrich Faust, who sells his soul to the devil Mephisto to become a young man — the "Faustian bargain."

Faust gets a new zest for life but is not free of Mephisto's evil. When Faust seduces and impregnates the young Margarete, for example, she kills her illegitimate child, is arrested and waits in prison for God's redemption.

Mephisto is also up to mischief in the scene set in Auerbachs Keller. Wanting to bring Faust "into merry company," he conjures up delicious wine in front of a few drinking companions before riding out of the cellar on a wine barrel.

For 30 years, actor Hartmut Müller has been taking guests through a popular "barrel cellar ceremony" tour in the restaurant's barrel cellar, nine meters below ground. As the "barrel cellar master," he guides visitors through the history and vaults of the building.

"At an advanced hour, we then go through a separate door from this barrel cellar back down to the witches' kitchen," says Tanja Pieper of a small hovel 12 meters underground.

This is where the guests — like Faust in Goethe's drama — are given a rejuvenating drink.

Inspired by the Dr. Faustus legend

Goethe did not invent his Faustian barrel ride; the idea is derived from an early 16th century folk tale of the magician Dr. Faustus who sells his soul to the devil for special powers.

In the barrel cellar, Goethe saw two wooden panels from 1625 illustrating Dr. Faustus' legendary barrel ride. He is said to have observed how transporters tried to maneuver an overweight barrel out of the wine cellar and made fun of them. He bet that he could ride the barrel out.

"Goethe was so fascinated by these two wooden panels that hung there that he wrote us into the 'Faust' drama," Pieper explains.

In the 18th century, the restaurant was still purely a wine bar. In those days, wine was not bottled, but served from barrels stored in the cellar.

There was no cooking in Auerbachs Keller until the 19th century, Pieper further explained.

'Bach's Faust' at the Leipzig Bach Festival

One of the anniversary events of Auerbachs Keller is "Bach's Faust," a kind of musical comedy by Bach Festival director, Michael Maul.

Johann Sebastian Bach was Cantor of St. Thomas' Church in Leipzig from 1723 until the end of his life in 1750. His daily commute to work also took him past Auerbachs Keller. Every year in June, the city celebrates the Bach Festival in Bach's honor.

"A lot of music is mentioned in Goethe's Faust, without Goethe specifying exactly what it is," Maul told DW. Goethe greatly appreciated Bach's music, said the festival head, whose play is appropriately accompanied with chorales and cantatas by Bach.

The world premiere of "Bach's Faust" with singers, musicians and actors will take place as part of the Bach Festival on June 15 in the large hall of Auerbachs Keller.

The anniversary of the historic restaurant will be celebrated throughout the year.

This article was originally written in German

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).