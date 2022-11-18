Dubai, Nov 18: Australia have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the first ODI in Adelaide, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Friday. David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Australia were ruled to be two overs short of the target on Thursday after time allowances were taken into consideration.IND vs NZ T20I 2022: There Will be Plenty of Opportunities for Players to Shine, Says Kane Williamson

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

Captain Pat Cummins pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Paul Wilson and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski levelled the charge.

