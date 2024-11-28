New Delhi, November 28: The fee for international student visas was increased by Australia from AUD 710 to AUD 1,600 with effect from July 1, the Centre informed Parliament on Thursday. The written reply of Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh came in response to a query in the Rajya Sabha whether it was a fact that Australia has recently increased student visa fees by more than double the previous amount.

If so, did the Indian government approach Australia about reducing the student visa fee, the minister was also asked. "The fee for international student visa was increased by the Government of Australia from AUD 710 to AUD 1,600 with effect from 1 July 2024," Singh said. The MoS in the Ministry of External Affairs said the "matter has been taken up with relevant authorities in the Australian government along with other issues related to students". UK Visa Fee Hike: As Visit Visa and Student Visa to Britain Become More Expensive From Today, Know How It Will Impact Indian Workers, Students and Tourists.

The hike in visa fees is expected to pose financial challenges to international students, including those from India, intending to pursue their studies in Australia, the minister further said. India-Australia partnership in education forms an important part of the bilateral relationship, including economic, academic and people-to-people ties, he said. "This ministry continues to raise and follow up with the Government of Australia on matters related to students from India studying in Australia," Singh said.

In a separate query, the minister was asked whether the Indian government has taken any measure for infrastructure development to ensure the security of pilgrims to Kailash Mansarovar. Singh, in his written response, said, the "Government of India (GoI) has organised the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra every year between June and September, through the two official routes of Lipulekh Pass (since 1981) in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass (since 2015) in Sikkim". The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra has not taken place since 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent restrictions, he said. What Is Visa Hopping? Know All About the Practice As Australia Cracks Down on Indefinite Stay of International Students With Strict Student Visa Rules From July 1.

"During the operation of the Yatra, the GoI takes various facilitating steps which include a dedicated website to simplify and expedite the registration and selection process, communication with Yatris, and a bilingual helpline. "The GOI, on a self-payment basis makes logistical arrangements including accommodation, food, transport and porters on the Indian side for the Yatra," Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)