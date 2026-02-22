Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Actor Madhuri Dixit recently took a short break from work and travelled to Japan with her husband, Shriram Nene.

The 'Tehzaab' actress, on Saturday, took to her Instagram account to share a joint post, giving fans a peek into their getaway. The first picture shows the two holding each other and smiling, with Mount Fuji in the background. Madhuri can be seen in a cream sweater, black pants, and a scarf, with her hair tied back and sunglasses on. Shriram chose a grey sweater and trousers. The post also included solo pictures of both.

Another photo shows Madhuri dressed in a printed saffron kimono with a cream sash. The couple also shared a selfie taken in front of a Japanese temple.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption that read, "Fuji: A view from the top of an active volcano, full of tradition, temples, snow, and samurai."

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans chimed in the comment section to shower love on the couple. One fan said, "The most beautiful smile in the world, evergreen superstar diva Madhuri ji, a very nice person, Nene sir ji, my favorite star, so elegant, amazing, lovely post," while another added, "You both look absolutely stunning."

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, on October 17, 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son, Arin, was born in 2003, and their second child, Ryan, was born in 2005.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the series 'Mrs Deshpande,' which started streaming on JioHotstar on December 19. She will next be seen in Netflix's upcoming film 'Maa Behen,' where she stars alongside Triptii Dimri and Ravi Kishan. (ANI)

