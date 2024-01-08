New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Marking the auspicious occasion of Ayodhya celebrations ahead of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to join the nationwide chorus of devotional songs welcoming Lord Shri Ram.

In a tweet, the PM urged people to listen to two Ram Bhajans--Vikas and Mahesh Kukreja--highlighting their devotional depth and connection to Ram Lala.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1744202790501798137

"Today, along with Ayodhya, auspicious songs are being sung everywhere in the country to welcome Lord Shri Ram. On this auspicious occasion, you must also listen to the Ram Bhajan of Vikas ji and Mahesh Kukreja ji, filled with devotion to Ram Lala," PM Modi posted on X.

The Bhajan, Ayodhya Mein Jaykara Gunjay is created by Mahesh Kukreja and sung and written by popular singer JJ Vyck and Produced by Varsha Kukreja.

Earlier on Sunday the Prime Minister had shared a Bhajan by popular gujarati Singer Geetaben Rabari with the message " the wait for the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is now almost over. My family members across the country are awaiting the day of Pran Pratishta. This Bhajan by Geetaben Rabari in Lord Ram's welcome is inspirational"

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1743828821139489112?s=20

Meanwhile, later today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Monday via video conferencing.

According to the official statement, the Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country will join the event. The programme will also be attended by union ministers, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives.

Since its launch on November 15, 2023, the Prime Minister has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country.

The interaction has happened four times through video conferencing. Also, the Prime Minister interacted with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries physically on two consecutive days during his visit to Varanasi last month.

ViKsit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

On January 5, 2024, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra crossed a major milestone as the number of participants in the Yatra crossed 10 crore, the statement added.

This staggering number, which was reached within 50 days of the launch of the Yatra, indicates the profound impact and unmatched ability of the Yatra to unite people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

