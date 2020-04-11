Azhar Ali Bats for Playing Cricket Behind Closed Doors

Lahore [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali is in favour of playing cricket behind closed doors whenever it is safe to do so.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all sporting action has come to a halt. Pakistan was slated to play Bangladesh in a Test match, but it had to be postponed due to COVID-19."If, hopefully in the near future cricket is possible and the health of people is not compromised, I'm sure every cricketer will say we should get cricket back on, even if it is behind closed doors," sport24.co.za quoted Ali as saying."There is no sport on TV right now that people can watch. They will be happy to get sport back on TV. People's health is more important, but if we can get sport going without imperiling that, I'd support it," he added.Ali has also given his suggestion that ICC should look to extend World Test Championship beyond the scheduled end of 2022 to fit in all the matches."I'm sure the ICC will look at this. The Test Championship was a long competition anyway, so I don't think it would be a big deal to extend it if the series cannot be held in time; I'd support extending the Test championship," Ali said.Pakistan also has to face England this year in three Tests and three T20Is.The series will begin from July 30 if the current situation improves.England is currently placed at the fourth spot in the World Test Championship standings with 146 points from nine matches.Pakistan is placed fifth with 140 points from five matches. (ANI)

