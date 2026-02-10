New York, February 10: NBC’s Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has released a direct video appeal to the public, seeking assistance in locating her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has gone missing. The veteran journalist appeared visibly moved as she shared the video on Monday, February 9, asking anyone with information to contact local authorities immediately. This latest development comes as law enforcement agencies intensify their search efforts across several jurisdictions.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen earlier this week, and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear. Savannah’s appeal follows several days of quiet searching by the family and investigators, marking the first time the anchor has spoken directly to her audience about the crisis. The video, shared across social media and NBC’s digital platforms, has sparked a massive outpouring of support from viewers and the media community. Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Savannah Guthrie Agrees to Ransom Demand in Mother’s Disappearance, Says ‘This Is Very Valuable to Us and We Will Pay’ (Watch Video).

According to local law enforcement, Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after she failed to return home from a routine outing. While specific location details have been kept private to protect the integrity of the investigation, police have confirmed that they are reviewing surveillance footage and tracking mobile device data to establish a timeline of her movements.

In her video message, Savannah emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that "every second counts" in bringing her mother home safely. She provided a brief description of what her mother was wearing when last seen and urged residents in the area to check their personal security cameras for any signs of her. Savannah Guthrie Posts Video Message to Her Mother’s Kidnapper; President Donald Trump Speaks to ‘Today’ Host (Watch).

The search for Nancy Guthrie has mobilized multiple agencies, including local police departments and state-level investigators. Search-and-rescue teams have been deployed to areas where she was known to frequent, and a "Silver Alert" or its equivalent has been issued in the region to notify the public of a missing vulnerable adult.

Law enforcement officials have noted that the public's cooperation is vital in missing persons cases involving the elderly. They have encouraged citizens to report even the smallest details, as these often provide the breakthrough needed to narrow down a search area.

Since the news broke, Savannah Guthrie’s colleagues at Today and NBC News have expressed their solidarity. On-air tributes and social media posts from fellow anchors have echoed the plea for help, using their platforms to spread the word to millions of followers.

The Guthrie family has requested privacy during this difficult time but continues to work closely with investigators. They have asked that the focus remain on the details of Nancy’s description and the contact numbers for the relevant police departments.

