Babita Phogat Defends Her 'illiterate Pigs' Tweet on Markaz Gathering

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI) Indian wrestler Babita Phogat, who was being criticised for her tweet on the Nizamuddin incident, on Sunday said she stands by her tweet and people pelting stones on doctors should be hanged."At your place it might have spread through bats, in India it spread through illiterate pigs," Phogat had tweeted. However, the tweet was deleted and her account was blocked."I still stand by my tweet, I have neither said anything wrong nor targetted any religion. People are pelting stones on doctors who are protecting others while putting their own lives at risk. Such people should be hanged," Phogat told ANI.Phogat's account was restored later and the wrestler clarified that she has no intention of writing against any religion and she had only written against the people attacking doctors, police, and nurses.The number of coronavirus cases in India has surged past 3500 with 505 new cases in the last 24 hours from across the country.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)