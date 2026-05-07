‘Bandar’ Teaser: Bobby Deol Plays a Troubled Rockstar in Anurag Kashyap’s Next Co-Starring Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad (Watch Video)

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The teaser of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Bandar has been unveiled, offering audiences a glimpse of Bobby Deol in a different avatar. Dressed in a shimmering jacket and holding an electric guitar, the teaser introduces Deol in a flamboyant disco-inspired look, set against a recreated version of the iconic 1970s track "Come On Baby Dil Kisko Degi". Bobby Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra; Reflects on Regrets, Childhood Memories and Receiving the Padma Vibhushan Posthumously.

While the teaser begins on a quirky and chaotic note, a sudden twist changes everything, hinting at a story that is much deeper, darker and more unpredictable than it initially seems. It gives a dark and gripping glimpse into the chaotic life of a star who finds himself accused of a serious crime.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Bandar’:

Soon after the teaser was released, several social media users shared their reactions in the comment section.One of them wrote, "the teaser of Bandar and it looks absolutely wild, intense, and completely unpredictable. From the very first frame, the teaser creates a dark and mysterious atmosphere that instantly grabs attention."

Another added, "this is amazing ", while the other commented, "Iam waiting".

Following the success of his intense performance in Animal, Bobby Deol seems to be venturing into an entirely different cinematic space with Bandar.

The film also boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet and Nagesh Bhonsle. Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Leak: Cyber Crime Wing Busts Piracy Ring, 3 More Arrested in Ongoing Investigation.

Bandar has been penned by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for acclaimed titles such as Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios, Bandar is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.