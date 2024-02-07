Bengaluru, February 7: A 65-year-old retired Indian Army Naik was arrested for allegedly opening fire after a heated argument under the influence of alcohol, police said on Wednesday. Police said Parashuram went to 31-year-old Suraj's house in Abbigere and started arguing with him and his family members on Tuesday. The accused and Suraj's family had been friends and shared a good relationship. But of late, their relationship had strained due to some dispute, they said. Bengaluru Horror: Man Stabs Wife to Death After She Refused to Have Sex, Mutilates Her Private Parts; Arrested.

According to the police, when Suraj and his father stopped Parashuram from entering their house, it led to a heated argument between them. In a fit of rage, and allegedly under the influence of alcohol, Parashuram took out his licensed revolver and pointed at Suraj, who ran away. The accused then opened fire in the air creating panic. Neighbours calmed Parashuram down. Meanwhile, Suraj informed the police who rushed to the spot, arrested Parashuram and seized his revolver, a senior police officer said. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

In his complaint, Suraj alleged that Parashuram had known his family for the past few years and that he used to visit their house frequently under the influence of alcohol and quarreled over trivial issues, he said. "Based on the complaint, we registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Arms Act at Gangamma Gudi Police station. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody," he added.