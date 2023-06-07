Mumbai, June 7: Post a fight about the woman's suspected extramarital affair with a relative, a man is accused of stabbing his wife to death in Bengaluru, stabbing her in the intimate areas. According to the authorities, the crime happened on Sunday night, and the man's older sister found the woman's dead when she visited their home.

The victim Nagarathna, and the accused Ayyappa, both have been identified as residents of Manjunath Nagar in the Rajajinagar neighbourhood of the city. Nagarathna and Ayyappa have two children, ages 11 and 7, from their 12-year marriage. While Nagarathna worked at a shop, Ayyappa is said to be a labour. Murder Over Sex in Hyderabad: Man Strangles Wife to Death for Refusing to Have Sexual Intercourse With Him; Arrested.

It has been claimed that Nagarathna had an affair with Chandra, a relative. On June 3, as Chandra and Nagarathna were enjoying a private time at her house, Ayyappa arrived, shut the door from the outside, and summoned the family's elders from both sides. An argument was broken up by the family members, who also warned Chandra not to carry on the relationship, according to a police officer.

The police further claimed Ayyappa intended to have sex with Nagarathna later that night. Though, after she refused, the latter killed his wife and stabbed her private parts before running away.

Earlier this week, a Hyderabad resident was arrested after a police probe revealed that he had killed her nearly 10 days after his wife's death. Jatavath Tarun, 24, the accused, admitted to strangling his wife Jhansi, 20, on May 20 because she refused to have sex with him, according to the police. Mumbai Shocker: Man Assaults Girlfriend for Refusing to Get Intimate With Him in Bandra, Arrested.

Tarun and Jhansi, who are originally from Telangana's Nagarkurnool district, were married for two years and are the parents of a three-year-old son and a one-month-old girl. According to the police, the couple relocated to Hyderabad in quest of work and was residing in Khaja Bagh, a neighbourhood close to Saidabad.

