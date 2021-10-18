Veteran actor Betty Lynn, best known for playing Barney Fife's girlfriend Thelma Lou on 'The Andy Griffith Show', has passed away. She was 95.The news of Lynn's demise was announced by the Andy Griffith Museum in a Facebook post. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the passing of Betty Lynn. Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Film ‘Ghost Draft’ Retitled to ‘The Tomorrow War’ , Lands Christmas 2020 Release Date.

Thank you to all for your prayers, cards, and love. Betty will be dearly missed by all of us. We love you, Betty," the post read. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lynn died on Saturday after a short illness in Mount Airy, North Carolina, where she lived in a retirement home.

Lynn also had acted in 'Family Affair' and 'My Three Sons' and showed up on a few episodes of 'The Farmer's Daughter', 'Mod Squad', 'Police Story', and 'Barnaby Jones'. Reportedly, at the time of her death, Lynn was completing revisions on her autobiography.

